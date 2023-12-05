Seminar held to commemorate 75th anniversary of universal human rights declaration

Padma Choling, president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, speaks at a seminar to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- A seminar was held Monday in Beijing to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The seminar, hosted by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, welcomed guests including government officials, scholars and representatives of social organizations.

In his speech at the seminar, Padma Choling, president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, said that the declaration established the international consensus of respecting and protecting human rights.

Over the decades, China has remained steadfast in contributing wisdom to the declaration, alongside actively advocating and practicing it, said Padma Choling. He added that the country's historical achievements in advancing the human rights cause have provided new outlook for carrying forward the declaration's spirit.

Lu Guangjin, a professor with Jilin University's School of Law, noted the declaration was born from the inclusiveness and coexistence of cultures and civilizations.

By advocating inclusiveness, exchange and mutual learning of civilizations, China is able to provide guidance for global human rights governance and the development of world human rights cause, said Lu.

Zhang Wenxian, chairman of the Academic Committee of the China Law Society, spoke of the role of the three initiatives put forward by China in advancing human rights.

The three initiatives, namely the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, have broken new ground in human rights philosophy. They bear significance in building a just, equitable and effective system for international human rights governance, said Zhang.

This photo taken on Dec. 4, 2023 shows a scene at a seminar to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants listen to a speech at a seminar to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

