China, like-minded countries call for promoting inclusive societies for women with disabilities

September 21, 2023

Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to the United Nations at Geneva, speaks at the 54th Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2023. China and like-minded countries on Wednesday highlighted the importance of promoting inclusive societies to benefit women with disabilities and to contribute to their equal life and development. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

GENEVA, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China and like-minded countries on Wednesday highlighted the importance of promoting inclusive societies to benefit women with disabilities and to contribute to their equal life and development.

Speaking at the ongoing 54th Human Rights Council, Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to the United Nations at Geneva, said that women with disabilities are equal members of the human family.

On behalf of over 80 countries, Chen said in a joint statement that since the Fourth World Conference on Women convened in Beijing, the global cause of women development has advanced significantly. However, women with disabilities face such difficulties as insufficient social security, discrimination and poverty.

The statement called for the international community to raise awareness of social inclusion, make efforts to eliminate prejudice and discrimination against women with disabilities, make the cause of persons with disabilities better known through education, and develop a multi-tiered social support system and improve social security and care service system for persons with disabilities.

Citing that the employment rate of women with disabilities falls behind that of all persons with disabilities and that of women, the joint statement stressed that efforts are needed to facilitate their comprehensive development and common prosperity so that their rights to life and development are better promoted and protected.

Also, provision of better elderly care conditions, medical conditions and other social security measures for women with disabilities should be encouraged, the joint statement added.

In order to promote inclusive societies, the joint statement said, the international community needs to construct accessible facilities to make them more systematic, available and inclusive.

"We should make good use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to diversify ways for women with disabilities to equally share the fruits of economic and social development," it said.

"Engagement of women with disabilities in economic, social and cultural affairs must be expanded so that they act as participants, contributors and also beneficiaries of our efforts to promote the overall development of people and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the statement said.

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows the 54th Human Rights Council, in Geneva, Switzerland. China and like-minded countries on Wednesday highlighted the importance of promoting inclusive societies to benefit women with disabilities and to contribute to their equal life and development. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

