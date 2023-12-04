China issues stamps featuring UNESCO site Pingyao ancient city

Xinhua) 14:59, December 04, 2023

This undated aerial photo shows a view of the ancient city of Pingyao, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China issued a set of special stamps featuring the ancient city of Pingyao in north China's Shanxi Province, to mark the 26th anniversary of the ancient city's inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The set of three stamps and a miniature sheet displays overall scenes and representative architecture of the ancient city.

The selling price of the whole set is 9 yuan (about 1.27 U.S. dollars).

With a history of over 2,700 years, Pingyao is famous for its well-preserved ancient architecture. It was named a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1997.

Feng Yuquan, an official with Pingyao County, where the ancient city is located, expressed his hope that the stamps would further boost the popularity of the ancient city.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)