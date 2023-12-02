Feature: Japan's int'l robot exhibition highlights robust presence of Chinese firms

Xinhua) 15:52, December 02, 2023

TOKYO, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- In the halls of Tokyo Big Sight, the latest systems and equipment for both industrial and service robots along with cutting-edge technologies of robotic applications have wowed visitors at the ongoing International Robot Exhibition (iREX 2023), where Chinese exhibitors were gaining more attention with their eye-catching products.

Recognized as one of the world's largest robot expos held once every two years, the 25th iREX, themed "Sustainable Societies Through Robotics", was held offline for the first time in four years following the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions at Tokyo Big Sight, or officially known as Tokyo International Exhibition Center.

Robotic products integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) technology were displayed at various booths completing tasks through autonomous learning, autonomous judgment, and even collaboration, thus achieving smarter operations in more scenarios.

The four-day event which kicked off on Wednesday reported the largest scale in history, with a record of 654 companies and organizations from 18 countries and regions showcasing their products and services in a total of 3,508 booths.

According to the organizers, the number of exhibitors from overseas this year more than doubled from the previous event, with 121 companies and organizations showcasing at 443 booths, among which Chinese firms boasted a stronger presence by totaling around 50.

Mech-Mind Robotics offers complete innovative solution packages in the field of 3D vision and AI-based industrial robot applications. It is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research and development, production, and sales of software and hardware products in the field of 3D vision.

Covering an exhibition area of 378 square meters, Chinese AI+3D intelligent industrial robot solution provider Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies, a third-time exhibitor at iREX, featured the largest exhibition scale among Chinese firms.

From industrial 3D cameras capable of scanning transparent objects to robotic bin-picking solutions based on a self-developed AI platform, Mech-Mind Robotics showcased nearly 30 of its latest intelligent robot applications in fields including logistics and new energy, attracting crowds of visitors.

"The rapid development of artificial intelligence technology will accelerate the transition of robots into intelligence, continuously expanding the application scenarios of robots, leading them into various industries. What we are doing is providing the 'eyes' and 'brains' for industrial robots, empowering them for the era of intelligence," Shao Tianlan, founder and CEO of Mech-Mind Robotics, told Xinhua.

Citing the company's leading market share in both domestic and overseas markets, Shao noted that the intelligent 3D vision system for robots, including guidance and measurement processes, can be applied in various industrial fields, indicating a broad market outlook.

According to Shao, products and technologies provided by Mech-Mind Robotics cover a wide range of scenarios in the Japanese market, and the company has established partnerships with well-known Japanese companies including Yaskawa Electric, Denso Corporation, and Kawasaki.

Massage therapy robots, barista robots, and waterproof robots were orderly operating at the booth of China's collaborative robots provider Aubo Robotics Technology, showcasing nimble and well-coordinated movements that wowed numerous visitors.

While its sales of collaborative robots rank first domestically and top three globally, Aubo Robotics is listed among China's "little giant" firms -- a term representing the novel elites of small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in a niche market, boast cutting-edge technologies and show great potential.

In the eyes of James Li, CEO of Aubo Robotics, Chinese robotic products featuring high quality and cost-effectiveness are steadily gaining recognition in overseas markets including Japan.

"This exhibition can be seen as a grand gathering that the robot industry has been waiting for for four years. We highly value this opportunity to showcase our products and communicate with other market players from all over the world. It is also a further strategic exploration for Chinese companies to 'go global' and better adapt to the market," he said.

The iREX 2023, organized by the Japan Robot Association and Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, will see its offline event conclude on Saturday afternoon, while the online exhibition will last until Dec. 15.

