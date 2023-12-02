China pledges to promote establishment of fair, reasonable global climate governance system

DUBAI, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang pledged here on Friday to promote the establishment of a fair, reasonable, cooperative and win-win global climate governance system.

During a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the ongoing World Climate Action Summit held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Ding said China is an important participant, contributor and leader in global climate governance and has made historic contributions to advancing global climate governance.

Ding, also Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the ongoing 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will see the first-ever global stocktake of the Paris Agreement, is of great significance to the future course of global climate governance.

China is willing to work with the international community, including the United Nations, to fully respect the important status of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, resolutely safeguard the basic principles, goals and institutional framework established by the UNFCCC system, especially the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and the basic system of nationally determined contributions, and promote the establishment of a fair, reasonable, cooperative and win-win global climate governance system, Ding said.

Guterres said that the harmonious co-existence between man and nature is rooted in traditional Chinese culture. He added that the United Nations positively evaluates China's efforts and important contributions to promoting peak carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality, and is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China to jointly address the challenges of climate change.

