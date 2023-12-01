China Pavilion at COP28 welcomes visitors in Dubai

Ecns.cn) 13:41, December 01, 2023

People visit the China Pavilion at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

The China Pavilion at COP28 opened on Thursday and will host a series of side events and activities in nine thematic days.

Guests visit the China Pavilion at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate talks with COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber at the China Pavilion at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

A visitor takes photos of the China Pavilion at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

A visitor takes photos at the comic exhibition at the China Pavilion at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Guests pose for a group photo at the China Pavilion at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

An exterior view of the China Pavilion at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

