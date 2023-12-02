Delegates to COP28 endorse agriculture, food and climate action declaration

Xinhua) 13:47, December 02, 2023

DUBAI, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Delegates to the COP28 climate conference signed up Friday for a landmark declaration calling on countries to work together on agriculture, food and climate action.

The "COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action" was announced at a special session of the World Climate Action Summit, held during the ongoing 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The declaration addresses both global emissions while protecting the lives and livelihoods of farmers who live on the frontlines of climate change.

Endorsement of the declaration will help in strengthening food systems, building resilience to climate change, reducing global emissions, and contributing to the global fight against hunger, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The declaration stresses the need for common action on climate change, which adversely affects a large portion of the world's population, particularly those living in vulnerable countries and communities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)