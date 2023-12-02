We Are China

Starbucks attracts great attention at ongoing CISCE

Xinhua) 13:43, December 02, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2023 shows the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

At the ongoing China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), U.S. coffee giant Starbucks has attracted great attention through its coffee industrial chain and products.

Starbucks entered the Chinese mainland in 1999 and now operates more than 6,800 stores in over 250 cities in China.

In 2012, a Starbucks Farmer Support Center was set up in Pu'er of Yunnan Province, the first of its kind in Asia, to further bolster the local coffee farming community.

In 2017, Starbucks opened a Roastery location in Shanghai, its second after the one in Seattle in Washington state on the U.S. west Pacific.

This September, Starbucks opened a new coffee innovation park in Kunshan of Jiangsu Province, the company's largest manufacturing and distribution investment outside the United States.

People visit the booth of Starbucks at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member works at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff member arranges coffee bean products on shelves at the Starbucks China Coffee Innovation Park in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

A staff member shows samples of raw and roasted coffee beans at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Staff members perform cup testing on raw coffee beans at a Starbucks Farmer Support Center in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Customers look at a production line for packing coffee beans at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor learns about coffee products at the booth of Starbucks in the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Customers chat at a Starbucks store featuring local intangible cultural heritage elements in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A barista brews coffee at the Starbucks China Coffee Innovation Park in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2023 shows the Starbucks China Coffee Innovation Park in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A barista brews coffee at the Starbucks Beijing Xitieying Wanda signing store in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)