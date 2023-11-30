CISCE builds platform for in-depth cooperation among enterprises

People's Daily Online) 09:10, November 30, 2023

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2023 shows the booth of Chinese automaker Geely at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) kicked off in Beijing on Nov. 28, 2023. As the world's first state-level exhibition dedicated to supply chains, the event brings together hundreds of domestic and foreign firms and institutions to present their latest technologies, products and services.

Covering a total exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, the first CISCE features five supply chains: smart vehicles, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology and healthy living, as well as a supply chain service exhibition area.

"The first CISCE exhibits high-tech products and development trends across different links, as well as services in the financial, logistics sectors and platform enterprises, fostering collaboration and mutual growth throughout the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries," said Wu Shengrong, head of the Department of Exhibition Management at the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

Global companies, including China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd., Sinopharm, Bloomage Biotech, Starbucks, and AstraZeneca, are present in the exhibition area dedicated to the healthy life supply chain.

The exhibition area dedicated to the green agriculture supply chain showcases the complete journey of agricultural products and services from field to table.

The smart vehicle supply chain exhibition area displays complete vehicles, with a focus on showcasing the entire production process and key components of cars, presenting clear product technologies.

"The CISCE not only caters to professional supply and demand but also incorporates popular science elements. It presents each supply chain and their corresponding services, combining the cutting-edge products and technologies of participating companies to offer a comprehensive view of the future industrial chain," said Lin Shunjie, Chairman of China International Exhibition Center Group Limited.

A total of 515 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions are participating in the first CISCE, with international exhibitors from 55 countries and regions making up 26 percent of all exhibitors.

American exhibitors make up 20 percent of the total number of overseas exhibitors at the CISCE. Many American companies view this event as a platform to introduce new products, foster innovation, and promote collaboration.

Some exhibitors have already booked booths for the second CISCE.

The first CISCE is also open to research institutes and universities, inviting researchers and university teachers and students.

The first CISCE is hosted by the CCPIT with the support of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and three other international organizations.

Ren Hongbin, president of the CCPIT, said that the event will be held annually, and the CCPIT will collaborate with relevant parties to establish it as a distinguished, high-level, and internationally renowned economic and trade event.

