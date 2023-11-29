'5G plus industrial internet' spurs high-quality development of navel orange industry in China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:27, November 29, 2023

Photo shows fresh navel oranges at the “smart” workshop of a navel orange processing company in the high-tech industrial park of Xinfeng county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Employees were screening and packaging fresh navel oranges on the "5G plus industrial internet" sorting and packaging production line at the “smart” workshop of a navel orange processing company in the high-tech industrial park of Xinfeng county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province on Nov. 25.

In recent years, Ganzhou has vigorously implemented an action plan for the high-quality development of the navel orange industry, and cultivated an industrial cluster of navel oranges covering planting, storage and logistics, and deep processing.

Navel oranges have become a cash cow in Ganzhou, with many growers in mountainous areas in the city increasing their incomes by planting and selling the fruit.

Leveraging new technologies like “5G plus industrial internet" and new production lines, many navel orange processing companies have made the processing of the fruit “smart,” boosting the high-quality development of the navel orange industry while injecting momentum into the local rural revitalization drive.

