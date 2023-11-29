Home>>
Chinese FM calls for lifting China-Brazil ties to new level
(Xinhua) 13:24, November 29, 2023
NEW YORK, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Tuesday that China and Brazil should take the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties next year as an opportunity to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the call during talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira.
