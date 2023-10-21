China's top legislator holds talks with president of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with President of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator, Zhao Leji, Friday held talks with the president of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, in Beijing.

Noting China and Brazil share a wide range of common interests, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that the two countries have shown mutual understanding and firm support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and have worked hand in hand in the pursuit of national development and rejuvenation, which has set an example of solidarity, cooperation, and common development among major developing countries.

Zhao said that China is ready to work with Brazil to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, push China-Brazil relations to a higher level, and bring more benefits to the two countries and the two peoples.

The NPC of China will work with the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil to make full use of exchange mechanisms, special committees, bilateral friendship groups, and other platforms to strengthen exchanges and cooperation at various levels and in various fields and make new contributions to the development of China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership, Zhao added.

Lira said that Brazil develops friendly relations with China from a strategic height, adding that the delegation has experienced the tremendous development China has made and the hospitality and friendship of the Chinese people during the visit.

The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil is willing to strengthen exchanges with the NPC, promote bilateral cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, culture, and climate change, enhance mutual understanding between the peoples, and safeguard the common interests of the two countries, Lira added.

