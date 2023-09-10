Xi extends condolences to Brazilian president over deadly heavy rains, floods

Xinhua) 10:04, September 10, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday offered condolences to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over deadly heavy rains and floods in southern Brazil.

In his message, Xi said that he was shocked to learn of the disastrous heavy rains and floods in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul and other places, which have caused heavy casualties and property losses.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi mourned deeply for the victims, conveyed sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the people in the disaster-hit areas, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Chinese president also expressed his belief that the disaster-hit areas are surely to overcome difficulties and rebuild their homeland.

