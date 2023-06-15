Senior Chinese legislator meets delegation of Workers' Party of Brazil

Xinhua) 16:20, June 15, 2023

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation of the Workers' Party of Brazil (PT) led by its general secretary Henrique Fontana in Beijing on Thursday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that the two heads of state have maintained close communication, charting the course for the development of bilateral relations.

Li said that the CPC is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the PT, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote exchanges between the legislative bodies, push for further development of the China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership, and jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice.

Fontana said that the PT hopes to deepen exchanges and mutual learning with the CPC and promote the continuous development of bilateral relations.

