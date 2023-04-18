Home>>
Insights丨Brazilian scholar: China, Brazil are mutually important for both countries' development
(Ecns.cn) 08:59, April 18, 2023
Karin Costa Vazquez, researcher at Fudan University and Senior Non-Resident Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), indicates that President Lula's visit to China is of great significance to both countries, and the yuan-clearing deal signals that both countries are invested in boosting post-pandemic recovery.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.