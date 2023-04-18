Insights丨Brazilian scholar: China, Brazil are mutually important for both countries' development

Ecns.cn) 08:59, April 18, 2023

Karin Costa Vazquez, researcher at Fudan University and Senior Non-Resident Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), indicates that President Lula's visit to China is of great significance to both countries, and the yuan-clearing deal signals that both countries are invested in boosting post-pandemic recovery.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)