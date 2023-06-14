Senior CPC official meets Brazilian delegation

Xinhua) 09:19, June 14, 2023

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation of senior cadres of the Workers' Party of Brazil (PT) in Beijing on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by Henrique Fontana, general secretary of PT.

The two sides said that they will implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen inter-party exchanges and cooperation, promote strategic mutual trust and international coordination, and push forward the development of China-Brazil relations, as well as relations between China and Latin American countries.

