Chinese Premier calls for deepening int'l cooperation on industrial, supply chains

Xinhua) 08:50, November 29, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the opening ceremony of the first China International Supply Chain Expo and the Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Forum, and delivers a keynote speech in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday called for enhanced global cooperation on industrial and supply chains.

Li made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) and the Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Forum.

Li said the CISCE is the world's first national-level supply chain expo, and that maintaining the resilience and stability of global industrial and supply chains is an important guarantee for the promotion of global economic development.

The expo is being held in order to create an international platform for all parties to strengthen communication, deepen cooperation and seek common development, said Li.

He noted that both history and reality have proven that the whole world will benefit when cooperation on global industrial and supply chains remains stable and continues to deepen, otherwise the globe will generally bear losses when cooperation on the chains is hindered and stagnates.

China is willing to work with all parties to make the global industrial and supply chains more resilient, efficient and dynamic, and make greater contributions to promoting global economic recovery, development and prosperity, he said.

Li also put forward four proposals to deepen international cooperation on industrial and supply chains.

First, he called for building safe and stable industrial and supply chains, enhancing the resource coordination of key industrial chains on a global scale, and avoiding interfering with market behaviors at will.

China will continue to provide the world with high-quality made-in-China products and stable supply from China, according to Li.

Second, he advocated for the building of smooth and efficient industrial and supply chains, strengthening global connectivity and making the circulation of factors of production more convenient and effective.

China will continue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and step up innovation cooperation in smart manufacturing, digital economy and other fields, he said.

Third, he proposed the building of open and inclusive industrial and supply chains, highlighting a clear-cut stand against protectionism and various forms of "decoupling and supply chain disruption," and efforts to promote the green and low-carbon transformation of industrial and supply chains.

China will further integrate into the global system of industrial and supply chains, and will actively participate in international green development cooperation, the premier said.

Fourth, he urged the building of industrial and supply chains that are reciprocal and win-win. It is necessary to promote the construction of a global system of industrial and supply chains with extensive participation, complementary advantages and shared dividends, said Li.

China will actively promote industrial and production capacity cooperation with other countries, and help developing countries participate more deeply in global value chains, Li noted.

It is hoped that entrepreneurs from all over the world will play an active role in promoting the steady operation of the global industrial and supply chains, Li said, adding that China will provide more convenience and better guarantees for enterprises to invest in the country.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang talks with a staff member of an exhibitor at the exhibition hall before the opening ceremony of the first China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 28, 2023. Li attended the opening ceremony of the first China International Supply Chain Expo and the Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Forum, and delivered a keynote speech in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

