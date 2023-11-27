Second Global Digital Trade Expo concluded with over 155 bln yuan of deals inked

Xinhua) 16:42, November 27, 2023

HANGZHOU, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Deals on 32 projects with a total value of over 155.8 billion yuan (about 21.89 billion U.S. dollars) were reached by leading enterprises in the sector at the just-concluded second Global Digital Trade Expo held in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, according to the provincial department of commerce.

Themed "Digital Trade, Global Access," the expo scheduled from Nov. 23 to 27 has attracted 68 international organizations and business associations, as well as over 800 enterprises. Finland and South Africa have been invited as guest countries of honor.

Hot topics such as cross-border data flow, digital finance and digital security governance have been discussed during the five-day event. More than a hundred activities were expected to take place at the expo, as well as the debuts of over 100 cutting-edge products and services in digital trade.

The third Global Digital Trade Expo will be held from Sept. 25 to 29, 2024, and the expo will take place in Hangzhou during the last week of September in the future.

