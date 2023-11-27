In pics: Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion at 2nd Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 10:57, November 27, 2023

People visit the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion at the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

The Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion features the achievements made in advancing economic and trade cooperation among Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) participating countries.

The expo, themed "Digital Trade, Global Access," has attracted 68 international organizations and business associations, as well as over 800 enterprises. More than 100 activities are expected to take place at the expo scheduled from Nov. 23 to 27 and over 100 cutting-edge products and services make their debuts.

Products are exhibited at the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion at the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

Products are exhibited at the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion at the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Visitors view products at the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Products are exhibited at the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Merchants negotiate business at the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Merchants negotiate business at the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion at the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

Visitors walk past the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion at the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

A foreign guest learns about livestreaming promotion at the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

A foreign guest experiences livestreaming at the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

A woman promotes products via livestreaming at the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

People visit the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion at the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

Products are exhibited at the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Merchants negotiate business at the Silk Road E-commerce Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)