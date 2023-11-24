2nd Global Digital Trade Expo kicks off in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 08:30, November 24, 2023

A visitor is pictured at the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

HANGZHOU, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The second Global Digital Trade Expo kicked off in Hangzhou on Thursday morning, with an eye on global digital trade cooperation.

The expo, themed "Digital Trade, Global Access," has attracted 68 international organizations and business associations, as well as over 800 enterprises.

Visitors are seen at the Future Development Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23, 2023.(Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows an aircraft and a driverless car exhibited at the Integrated Show Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.(Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows the Integrated Show Pavilion at the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.(Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows the "E-commerce" Pavilion at the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.(Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Cross-border e-commerce merchants promote products via livestreaming at the "E-commerce" Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23, 2023.(Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2023 shows the China Pavilion at the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.(Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

A woman promotes products via livestreaming at the "E-commerce" Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23, 2023.(Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

Visitors experience VR games at the Digital Contents Pavilion during the second Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 23, 2023.(Xinhua/Xu Yu)

