Over 5 bln USD of tentative deals inked at east China digital trade expo

Xinhua) 08:20, December 15, 2022

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2022 shows the first Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

HANGZHOU, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- A total of 37.4 billion yuan (about 5.37 billion U.S. dollars) worth of tentative deals were reached at the just-concluded Global Digital Trade Expo held in east China's Zhejiang Province, according to the provincial department of commerce.

Themed "Connecting Digital Trade to the World," the first Global Digital Trade Expo was held from Sunday to Wednesday in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang. It was co-sponsored by the people's government of Zhejiang Province and the Ministry of Commerce.

The four-day event gathered more than 800 leading companies from home and abroad, and showcased 315 new digital products. A total of 89 major projects in the internet plus, new materials, and life and health industries were signed during the expo, with approximately 110 billion yuan of total investment agreed, the provincial department of commerce said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Government officials, scholars and guest exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions attended the event to discuss hot topics in global digital trade, push forward cooperation, and put the opening-up of the digital economy on the fast track.

