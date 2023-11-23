2nd Global Digital Trade Expo kicks off in east China's Hangzhou

Xinhua) November 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The second Global Digital Trade Expo kicked off in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Thursday morning, with an eye on global digital trade cooperation.

The expo, themed "Digital Trade, Global Access," has attracted 68 international organizations and business associations, as well as over 800 enterprises. Finland and South Africa have been invited as guest countries of honor.

With an exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, the second expo has set up a comprehensive pavilion, two special pavilions and four digital industry pavilions. Over 15,000 professional purchasers are expected to attend the event.

The expo focuses on the rules, regulations, management, and standards of digital trade, and plans to hold forums, industry matchmaking meetings and specialized seminars.

Hot topics such as cross-border data flow, digital finance and digital security governance will be discussed during the five-day event. More than a hundred activities are expected to take place at the expo, as well as the debuts of over 100 cutting-edge products and services in digital trade.

In recent years, digital trade has flourished into an important pillar in China's construction of a trade powerhouse. In 2022, the scale of China's digital service trade reached a record high of 372.7 billion U.S. dollars, said Guo Tingting, deputy minister of commerce, during the opening ceremony.

The event is co-hosted by the government of Zhejiang Province and China's Ministry of Commerce.

