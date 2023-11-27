Act of kindness: Young lady aids old man in wheelchair on overpass

(People's Daily App) 15:52, November 27, 2023

A heartwarming scene unfolded recently in Hefei, Anhui Province. A compassionate young lady voluntarily aided an old man in a wheelchair who mistakenly entered an overpass, showcasing a powerful image of human kindness.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)