Act of kindness: Young lady aids old man in wheelchair on overpass
(People's Daily App) 15:52, November 27, 2023
A heartwarming scene unfolded recently in Hefei, Anhui Province. A compassionate young lady voluntarily aided an old man in a wheelchair who mistakenly entered an overpass, showcasing a powerful image of human kindness.
