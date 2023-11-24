Chinese Film Week in Myanmar kicks off in Yangon

Xinhua) 09:55, November 24, 2023

Myanmar's Union Minister for Information U Maung Maung Ohn addresses the opening ceremony of the 2023 Chinese Film Week at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 23, 2023. The 2023 Chinese Film Week in Myanmar kicked off on Thursday with screening of five Chinese movies at the China Cultural Center in Yangon. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Chinese Film Week in Myanmar kicked off on Thursday with screening of five Chinese movies at the China Cultural Center in Yangon.

The film week, which will run until Nov. 27, is jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, the China Media Group and the China Cultural Center in Yangon.

Myanmar's Union Minister for Information U Maung Maung Ohn said at the opening ceremony that the event would help Myanmar people better understand China and promote the China-Myanmar "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship.

The hard-working Chinese people and the broad history of China would be understood by watching the movies, he said, adding that it would also help deepen understanding and trust between the people of the two countries.

Zheng Zhihong, minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, also delivered a speech at the event.

Five Chinese movies, including Dream of the Red Mansions, A Bite of China Season 2, Detective Chinatown 1 and The Journey to The West, will be screened during the film week.

Zheng Zhihong, minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Chinese Film Week at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov. 23, 2023. The 2023 Chinese Film Week in Myanmar kicked off on Thursday with screening of five Chinese movies at the China Cultural Center in Yangon. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)