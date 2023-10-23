Chinese film festival strengthens cultural ties between China, Angola

Xinhua) 13:07, October 23, 2023

LUANDA, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 2nd Chinese Film Festival kicked off on Friday in Luanda, the capital of Angola. Throughout the week-long event, six Chinese movies will be showcased for Angolan audiences.

During the inauguration, Chen Feng, the charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Angola, expressed her optimism that the films presented in this cultural event could effectively convey the thoughts and sentiments of the Chinese people, portraying the history and reality of the Chinese society.

"China is willing to collaborate with Angola in strengthening people-to-people and cultural exchanges, deepening mutual understanding and friendship between the Chinese and Angolan people," she said.

The opening film was "Shibadong Village." Following the screening, Cardoso Cassuco, a local resident, said that the film revealed how China overcame poverty. "As is the case everywhere in the world, there is poverty, and we can also take an example from this film on how to overcome poverty from a low level and certain difficulties in life."

Angolan Secretary of State for Social Communication Nuno Caldas Albino expressed his satisfaction with participating in the event. He underscored that the event's importance transcends bilateral economic and trade cooperation, emphasizing the cultural aspect as a dynamic force bringing closer Angola-China cooperation.

"This exchange of cultural content can naturally strengthen the bonds of friendship and brotherhood, enabling each of the peoples to comprehend the reality and stories of their own countries and other brotherly nations," Albino said.

Sonia Francisca, another viewer at the film festival, said that the event serves as a means to promote the relationship between the two countries by facilitating an understanding of each other's culture and way of life, adding that it is a medium to strengthen the friendly relations that have existed for many years between the two countries.

The event is scheduled to run until Oct. 25, featuring screenings of five other genres of Chinese films, including action, drama, history and animation.

