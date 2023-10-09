China's Golden Rooster film festival to open in Xiamen

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, which will feature the 36th China Golden Rooster Awards, will open on Nov. 1 in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The event will run until Nov. 4 and see nominees compete for Golden Roosters in 20 categories, according to a Monday press release.

The film festival's main activities include film screenings and academic forums. Other activities such as outdoor movie screenings, a film art exhibition, and an animated film forum will be accessible to the public free of charge.

