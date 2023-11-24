Top Chinese diplomat meets Japanese guests in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:50, November 24, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Japan's ruling coalition party Komeito, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Japan's ruling coalition party Komeito, in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that leaders of China and Japan met recently and conducted in-depth communication on strategic and directional issues in China-Japan relations.

Noting that the two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and bring China-Japan relations back to the track of sound development, Wang expressed his hope that the Komeito Party will continue to make efforts for China-Japan friendship and cooperation.

Yamaguchi said that the Komeito Party has long been committed to improving Japan-China friendship and is willing to continue to make due efforts to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples and promote the development of Japan-China relations under the guidance of the principles set out in the Japan-China Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Japan's ruling coalition party Komeito, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)