Senior CPC official meets Japanese guests

November 23, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) met on Wednesday with a delegation led by Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Japan's ruling coalition party Komeito.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship Between China and Japan.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, called on the two ruling parties to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, accurately grasp each other's development and strategic intentions, promote positive and friendly mutual understanding, and work together to build China-Japan relations that meet the requirements of the new era.

He also clarified China's position on issues such as history, the Taiwan question and the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima power plant.

Yamaguchi said that the Komeito Party is willing to uphold the conviction of its founder Daisaku Ikeda, who was firmly committed to the friendly relations between Japan and China, actively promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, give full play to the role of the exchange mechanism of the ruling parties, properly handle differences, and promote the improvement and development of bilateral relations.

