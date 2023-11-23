China's top legislator meets Uruguayan president

Xinhua) 16:27, November 23, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Uruguayan President Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou on Thursday in Beijing, calling for enhanced exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 35 years ago, China-Uruguay relations have stood the test of changes in the international landscape and become a model of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between countries with different political systems and economic sizes.

The two heads of state jointly announced the establishment of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership on Wednesday, which is an important milestone, Zhao said, adding that the two sides should follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, respect, trust and support each other, and jointly build the Belt and Road in high quality to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Noting that next year will mark the 65th anniversary of legislative exchanges between the two countries, Zhao said the NPC of China is willing to continue the traditional friendship and deepen exchanges with the Uruguayan General Assembly, and provide a solid legal guarantee for bilateral practical cooperation.

Lacalle said that Uruguay will actively implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of this visit, strengthen exchanges between the two legislatures and consolidate public support for bilateral friendship.

