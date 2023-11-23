Home>>
Uruguayan president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:16, November 23, 2023
Uruguayan President Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
