San Francisco Dispatch: What Americans think about China-US relations

(People's Daily App) 13:59, November 22, 2023

Last week, San Francisco witnessed two significant events: a China-US summit meeting between the two nations' leaders and the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. It prompts us to ask how regular Americans perceive the present and future of China-US relations. To gain insights, we spoke to a diverse range of individuals in the Californian city, including those on the streets, at homes, and in the office.

(Produced by Li Bowen, Wang Xiangyu, Di Jingyuan, Lin Rui, Ni Tao, Liang Peiyu and Xie Runjia. Intern Zhang Sheng, He Chen, Zhang Yinyun, Song Yige, Liang Ruijie and Du Ming also contributed to this video.)

