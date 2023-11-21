Performances held in Southern California showcasing Chinese cultural heritage

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A cultural gala was held in Southern California on Sunday night, showcasing profound Chinese cultural heritage.

Chinese artists presented traditional performances including Peking opera, classic dances, pipa solo, guzheng, and folk songs, in the Barclay Theater in Irvine, California.

The full house of audience were amazed by the cultural show and warmly applauded the performers.

"The artists have expressed their love, care and homesickness for China through their performances," Zhou Yanyu, chief director of the performances, told Xinhua.

"We hope to present the essence of the Chinese traditional culture, our profound heritage, and the spirit of Chinese nation to the world through the performances," said Zhou, president of American Orange County Chinese Federation.

Li Chunlin, deputy consul general of China in Los Angeles, expressed the hope that overseas Chinese will continue to support the development of their motherland, and make greater contributions to cementing China-U.S. friendship and mutual understanding.

