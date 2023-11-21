APEC participants expect China to promote cooperation within Asia-Pacific region

(People's Daily App) 13:13, November 21, 2023

The 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting took place in San Francisco, USA, from November 15-17. Throughout the conference, the word "China" reverberated across multiple venues as representatives engaged in discussions regarding China's development achievements and experiences. The participants anticipated China's continued efforts in promoting cooperation within the Asia-Pacific region, with the collective goal of achieving even more substantial outcomes.

(Produced by Ren Yan, Chen Shangwen, Wang Xiangyu, Yang Yi, Shi Yuanhao, Weng Qiyu, Xie Runjia and Wang Ruofan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)