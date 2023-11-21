Iranian president calls for coordinated pressure to stop Israeli "crimes" in Gaza

Xinhua) 09:58, November 21, 2023

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called for greater coordination among "independent and free" states to put pressure on Israel to end its "crimes" against Gaza.

In a letter sent to the leaders of 50 countries, including those from China, Russia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Kenya and Jordan, Raisi called on them to put Israel under "coordinated political and economic pressures" to that end, according to a statement published on the website of his office on Monday.

The Iranian president condemned what he called the "brutal measures" taken by Israel against Gaza that had resulted in thousands of deaths and the destruction of the coastal enclave's infrastructure during the past weeks. He also denounced the deliberate double-standard approach by some Western governments to ignore the ethical, human and legal principles of the current situation in Gaza.

Raisi stressed that the "independent and freedom-seeking" states, particularly the Muslim countries, were expected to take a consistent and united stance in the diplomatic and economic areas in order to put pressure on Israel to stop killing civilians and to lift the siege of Gaza.

Additionally, he urged these countries to sever their political, commercial, and cooperative ties with Israel.

Israel has been striking Gaza over the past weeks to retaliate against the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7. The conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 13,000 Palestinians in Gaza, while on the Israeli side, about 1,200 people have lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attacks.

