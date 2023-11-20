Prestigious hospital sets up branch in China's Xiong'an

SHIJIAZHUANG, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Peking University People's Hospital, one of Beijing's top hospitals, commenced the construction of a new branch in Xiong'an New Area in neighboring Hebei Province on Monday.

Situated in the Rongdong area, the new branch spans 114.6 mu (7.64 hectares) and plans to accommodate 1,000 beds, said the Xiong'an New Area management committee.

Wang Jun, head of Peking University People's Hospital, said the Xiong'an branch will serve as a national medical center, contributing to the coordinated development of medical and health services in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Founded in 1918, Peking University People's Hospital has evolved into a modern comprehensive hospital, integrating medical care, teaching, research, and healthcare services.

In October, the Xiong'an branch of Beijing-based Xuanwu Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University initiated trial operations.

China announced a plan to establish Xiong'an New Area, located about 100 km away from Beijing, in April 2017.

A key move to advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Xiong'an has been designed as a major recipient of functions relieved from Beijing that are nonessential to its role as China's capital and to explore a new model of development in densely populated areas.

