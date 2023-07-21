Water quality of Baiyangdian in north China improves

Xinhua) 08:20, July 21, 2023

Birds are pictured at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023. The Baiyangdian Lake, the largest wetland ecosystem in northern China, is located in Xiong'an. After the establishment of the new area, the water quality in Baiyangdian has improved from below Level V, the lowest of China's five-tier water assessment system, to Level III. The area of Baiyangdian has been restored from about 170 square kilometers to about 290 square kilometers, and the water level in the lake area has remained stable at about 7.2 meters. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows tourists visiting Baiyangdian Lake by boat in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

A bird is pictured at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023.

A bird perches on a metal pole at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023.

A bird flies over Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023.

A bird flies over Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows a tourist dock of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows the tourist dock of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

A bird is pictured at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows a wooden plank road at Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

A bird flies over Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 19, 2023.

