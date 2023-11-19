Egypt sends 190 truckloads of aid supplies to war-ravaged Gaza

Xinhua) 10:30, November 19, 2023

CAIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Egypt on Saturday sent a convoy of more than 190 aid-laden trucks to the war-torn Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip.

The convoy, carrying 2,500 tons of aid package provided by Egypt's Tahya Misr Fund, would enter Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

At the launching ceremony held in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that so far more than two-thirds of the aid delivered to Gaza came from Egypt.

Madbouly noted that Egypt will continue to send aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, adding that Egypt also receives "on a regular basis and as many as possible" wounded Palestinians who need medical interventions.

Israel has been attacking the Gaza Strip over the past month in retaliation for the surprise strike led by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Oct. 7, in which Hamas killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took more than 200 hostages. The ongoing conflict has also killed over 12,000 Palestinians in the coastal enclave.

The supplies of water, electricity, fuel and other necessities have been cut off in the Gaza Strip. Since Oct. 21, only limited humanitarian aid has been allowed into the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah crossing from Egypt, the only lifeline for the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza.

