Hamas confirms senior leader's death after Israeli strike
(Xinhua) 10:23, November 19, 2023
GAZA, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) confirmed on Saturday that Ahmed Bahar, a member of Hamas' political bureau, was killed by an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip.
Hamas said in a statement that Bahar died "after being injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza," without providing further details.
Bahar is the highest-ranking leader officially confirmed dead by Hamas since the outbreak of its conflict with Israel on Oct. 7.
Bahar, 74, has served as the acting speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council since Hamas won the Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006.
Previously, Bahar also held several other senior Hamas posts, including the head of the Shura Council.
Photos
