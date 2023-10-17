Hamas releases video of French-Israeli hostage

Xinhua) 09:32, October 17, 2023

JERUSALEM, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Hamas released on Monday a video of a female French-Israeli hostage on their Telegram channel, the first released video of about 200 hostages abducted by the group to Gaza since Oct. 7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in a cabinet meeting when the video was released and updated, his office said in a statement.

The hostage was identified as Mia Shem, 21 years old. In the video, Shem, speaking in Hebrew, said she had gotten medical attention in Gaza and undergone hand surgery.

She said, "I returned early Saturday (Oct. 7) morning from Sderot (in southern Israel). I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent a three-hour surgery on my hand at the hospital (in Gaza). They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, and everything is fine. I only ask them to bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings."

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a heavy onslaught on Israeli towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, firing thousands of rockets. Breaching the land border with Israel, Hamas militants opened fire at the residents and captured some of them, prompting Israel to launch retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

The Israeli military on Monday updated in a statement that at least 199 hostages were held in Gaza, while Hamas claimed that there are 200 to 250 Israeli captives in Gaza.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)