Interview: U.S. makes wise choice to collaborate with China, says expert

21:22, November 18, 2023 By Xinhua writer Liu Yanan ( Xinhua

Richard A. Black, the Schiller Institute's representative at the United Nations in New York, speaks during an interview in South Hackensack, New Jersey, the United States, on Aug. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Mocheng)

China and the United States had been cooperating well in history, Biden would be wise to learn from history and collaborate with China now and in the immediate future, Richard Black, The Schiller Institute representative at the United Nations in New York told Xinhua on Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- It is wise for the U.S. government to establish normal trade relations and collaborate with China given the economic challenges in the United States and bilateral cooperation in history, according to an expert from Germany-based think tank Schiller Institute.

With the U.S. economy in sharp real decline, a spiraling national debt, and a financial bubble about to burst the banking system at any moment, it is wise for U.S. President Joe Biden to improve trade relations with China, and thus benefit from China as a vast export market, said Richard Black, The Schiller Institute representative at the United Nations in New York.

Photo taken on Nov. 14, 2022 shows the national flags of China and the United States in Bali, Indonesia. (Xinhua)

"America was once famous for turning advanced science into industry and raising living standards of the people," he said. "This is what China is doing today."

Good collaboration between the two countries today is again possible, if Biden and his team, actively respect the one-China principle, and cease their belligerent and highly dangerous policies, said Black.

The U.S. administration will modify its belligerent actions toward China with regard to U.S. actions that violate the one-China principle, the application of economic sanctions, and attempts to cripple China's economic advancement, he said.

Black also called on the United States to engage in Belt and Road cooperation and support China in working as the UN Security Council's rotating presidency for November and in organizing an emergency international peace conference in regard to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

