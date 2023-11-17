Home>>
Russia begins shipments of grain aid to Africa
(Xinhua) 23:44, November 17, 2023
MOSCOW, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Russia had begun free shipments of grain totaling up to 200,000 tons to Africa by the end of the year, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said Friday.
"The first two ships, each carrying 25,000 tons (of grain), have already left Russian ports and are heading for Somalia and Burkina Faso," he said.
The ships are expected to arrive in the two African countries by the end of this month or early December, Patrushev said.
Moscow also plans to supply the Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, Mali, and Eritrea with wheat before the yearend, he added.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- WHO decries Africa's growing diabetes burden amid lifestyle changes
- Ghanaian president urges reparations for Africa over slave trade
- Chinese scientists plan to boost cassava yields in Africa
- Participants of 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture go on field trips in Sanya
- Russia says relations with U.S. could be severed at any moment
- Russia-Venezuela cooperation should serve to strengthen economic resilience against Western sanctions: Lavrov
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.