Participants of 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture go on field trips in Sanya

Xinhua) 08:34, November 15, 2023

Participants of the 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture plant trees while visiting local agricultural bases in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 14, 2023. The 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture is held in Sanya from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Participants of the 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture look at a drone at the Paddy Field National Park in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 14, 2023. The 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture is held in Sanya from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Participants of the 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture visit an agricultural science and technology innovation center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 14, 2023. The 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture is held in Sanya from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Participants of the 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture try local produce while visiting an agricultural science and technology innovation center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 14, 2023. The 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture is held in Sanya from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Participants of the 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture visit the Paddy Field National Park in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 14, 2023. The 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture is held in Sanya from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Participants of the 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture visit an agricultural science and technology innovation center in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 14, 2023. The 2nd Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture is held in Sanya from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

