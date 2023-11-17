121 vessels have left Ukraine via Black Sea "humanitarian corridor": official

Xinhua) 23:42, November 17, 2023

KIEV, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A total of 121 cargo vessels have departed from Ukraine since the alternative Black Sea export corridor was established on Aug. 10, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Friday, citing a senior official.

In total 4.4 million metric tons of goods have been exported from Ukraine, including 3.2 million metric tons of grain, said Yurii Vaskov, Ukraine's deputy minister for communities, territories and infrastructure development.

Another 30 vessels are getting loaded in Ukraine's ports, Vaskov said, noting that the ships are set to deliver 700,000 metric tons of grain and 500,000 metric tons of other goods to the global market.

Besides, 67 vessels declared their intention to enter the ports in Ukraine for loading, he added.

In August, Ukraine established a "humanitarian corridor" for cargo ships in the Black Sea as an alternative to the Black Sea Grain Initiative that collapsed in July.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was in place for about a year, enabled Ukraine to export 32.9 million tons of foodstuffs to the global markets by 1,004 vessels.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)