Hong Kong's financial system sound with no capital outflow: HKMA chief executive
HONG KONG, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Eddie Yue said on Friday that despite volatility in global financial markets, Hong Kong's financial system remains sound, with smooth and orderly transactions in its foreign exchange and interbank markets.
Yue said at a meeting of the Panel on Financial Affairs of the Legislative Council of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region that the U.S. interest rate has remained high recently, and some funds have flowed out from bond funds in Asia, which has put pressure on the exchange rate in Asia.
He said the Hong Kong exchange market has been stable due to the high U.S. interest rate, and the Hong Kong dollar has been close to the weak side. But in recent weeks, due to the year-end effect, the exchange situation has been hovering around 7.802 HK dollars against the U.S. dollar and remains stable.
In addition, total bank deposits in Hong Kong rose 2.3 percent in the first nine months, and Hong Kong dollar deposits rose 1.6 percent, indicating that there was no capital outflow from Hong Kong, he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 3.92 pct higher
- China's Greater Bay Area emerges as promising growth engine
- Over 70,000 people come to HK through talent admission schemes this year: John Lee
- Driving northward to Guangdong trends among Hong Kong, Macao residents
- 399 candidates valid to run in HKSAR's District Council Ordinary Election
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.