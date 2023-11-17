Int'l journalists make a flower appreciation journey in Gankeng Hakka Town, Shenzhen

People's Daily Online) 09:31, November 17, 2023

Gankeng Hakka Town is a beautifully preserved Hakka village located in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. This charming town not only showcases the rich heritage of Hakka culture but also exudes a tranquil rural ambience. The town is adorned with vibrant flowers and verdant foliage, creating a delightful ecological setting.（People's Daily Online Photo）

