Chinese delegation attends ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus

November 17, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A delegation from China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday attended the 10th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-PLUS) in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to the ministry.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation called on all parties to practice genuine multilateralism, uphold correct security concepts, and adhere to consultation and cooperation, rather than conflict and confrontation, said Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the ministry.

The delegation also stressed the need for all parties to fulfill their responsibilities with regard to world peace and development.

Moreover, the Chinese delegation expressed China's firm support for ASEAN's centrality in the regional architecture and its readiness to work with all ADMM-PLUS member states for common development and make active contributions to regional peace and stability.

