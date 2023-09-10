SAIC Motor-CP aims to develop vast market in ASEAN countries

Xinhua) 09:38, September 10, 2023

A worker works at the SAIC Motor-CP manufacturing plant in Chonburi, Thailand, Sept. 7, 2023.

As early as 2013, Chinese car manufacturer SAIC teamed up with Charoen Pokphand Group to found SAIC Motor-CP, a joint venture, in its bid to develop the vast market in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. The manufacturing plant, covering about 700,000 square meters, was completed in 2017. It is the manufacturing base of MG brand cars in Southeast Asia. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

A worker works at the SAIC Motor-CP manufacturing plant in Chonburi, Thailand, Sept. 7, 2023.

Workers work at the SAIC Motor-CP manufacturing plant in Chonburi, Thailand, Sept. 7, 2023.

A worker works at the SAIC Motor-CP manufacturing plant in Chonburi, Thailand, Sept. 8, 2023.

A worker works at the SAIC Motor-CP manufacturing plant in Chonburi, Thailand, Sept. 8, 2023.

