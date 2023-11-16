China to expand market access, ensure level playing field for foreign investors

Xinhua) 11:43, November 16, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to relax market access and provide a level playing field for foreign investors, the country's top economic planner said Thursday.

The country will shorten its negative list for foreign investment in a reasonable manner, and scrap all restrictions for foreign investors entering the manufacturing industry, said Li Chao with the National Development and Reform Commission at a press conference.

