China to expand market access, ensure level playing field for foreign investors
(Xinhua) 11:43, November 16, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to relax market access and provide a level playing field for foreign investors, the country's top economic planner said Thursday.
The country will shorten its negative list for foreign investment in a reasonable manner, and scrap all restrictions for foreign investors entering the manufacturing industry, said Li Chao with the National Development and Reform Commission at a press conference.
