China's futures market sees higher trading in September

Xinhua) 15:28, October 14, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market logged brisk trading in terms of both volume and turnover last month, according to the China Futures Association.

Total transaction volume stood at around 747 million lots in September, up 28.05 percent year on year, according to data from the association.

The data showed that the market's trading turnover rose 19.13 percent over the previous year to 51.48 trillion yuan (about 7.17 trillion U.S. dollars).

In the first nine months, trading and turnover grew 30.49 percent and 6.13 percent over the same period last year, respectively, the association said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)