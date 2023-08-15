Bustling night market boosts consumption
Night view of Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]
Bustling night market boosts consumption and drives economic recovery in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province.
People enjoy food, beautiful night scenery and dance performance at the night market in the ancient city.
In the past years, Xi'an has accelerated urban construction and renewal, actively cultivated new forms of consumption and focused on urban night economic development to lighten up the ancient city at night and stimulate consumption vigor.
People enjoy food at a restaurant in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]
People visit a port in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]
Visitors enjoy dance performance in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]
A visitor buys fruit on the street in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]
Visitors walk on the street in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]
People visit a port in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]
Visitors enjoy dance performance in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]
Photos
Related Stories
- Global financial institutions increasingly upbeat on Chinese market
- Foreign firms place bigger bets on China; moves defy Western media hype of exodus
- CSRC: Capital market to spur development
- China launches crackdown on barriers impeding unified market, fair competition
- China's capital market draws foreign investment amid opening up
- Chinese companies embrace new opportunities at world's leading licensing expo
- China's consumer market to sustain steady growth in Q2: spokesperson
- Capital market to play key role in driving growth
- Unified market set to further boost vitality
- China's State Council discusses work plan on unified domestic market
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.