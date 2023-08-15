We Are China

Bustling night market boosts consumption

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:52, August 15, 2023

Night view of Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Bustling night market boosts consumption and drives economic recovery in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province.

People enjoy food, beautiful night scenery and dance performance at the night market in the ancient city.

In the past years, Xi'an has accelerated urban construction and renewal, actively cultivated new forms of consumption and focused on urban night economic development to lighten up the ancient city at night and stimulate consumption vigor.

People enjoy food at a restaurant in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Visitors enjoy dance performance in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

A visitor buys fruit on the street in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Visitors walk on the street in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

People visit a port in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province, on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Visitors enjoy dance performance in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi province on Aug 10, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

